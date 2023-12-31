West Virginia's win over Kansas to start Big 12 play extended WVU's unbeaten streak to 12 consecutive games, and while Kellogg continues to take things one game at a time he knows the quality of his team is starting to be noticed nationally

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Maybe Mark Kellogg didn’t think his team would be up by 13 at halftime and win by 25 points on the road in one of the most historic venues in college basketball, especially in his and some of his players’ Big 12 debuts.

Then again, Kellogg knows just how talented his team is.

“I think our team’s pretty good. I think we have some talent,” he said following West Virginia’s 85-60 win over Kansas.

The Jayhawks were WVU’s first conference test of the year. The Mountaineers, who entered the game ranked No. 25 in the country and with a perfect 11-0 record, passed with flying colors.

Sophomore guard Jordan Harrison, playing in her first Big 12 game, led all scorers with 21 points, grabbed four rebounds, dished three assists and came away with two steals. Before one of her three assists, she expertly cut through the KU defense, causing two Jayhawks players to run into each other. Three other Mountaineers, including Tirzah Moore off the bench, also scored in double figures. Three more were one shot away from joining.

West Virginia forced 21 turnovers and scored 21 points off of those turnovers. It marked the eleventh time in 12 games WVU has forced at least 20 possession changes.

“It’s part of our identity. It was going to be a little bit more difficult to turn them over at the rate we have some other teams, but we got them up into the 20s, which is good,” said Kellogg, the head coach of the team that ranks first in the nation in steals per game (14.9) and second in the nation in turnovers forced per contest (25.33).

If there’s been one area this season Kellogg has consistently been looking for improvements, it’s the reverse of that statistic — WVU’s giveaways.

“We just gave too many right back to them, so we were only plus-3 in that category, which we’d like to be a little bit more than that,” he added.

Saturday’s win may have been just the first of 18 conference games, but it was undoubtedly important.

For one, it extended West Virginia’s unbeaten streak to 12 games. Kellogg’s first WVU team has the fourth-best start to a single season in program history. A win at home on Wednesday against Cincinnati would push the 2023-24 team into a tie for the second-best start.

Secondly, after roughing up Power-5 opponents like Pitt and Penn State, the win over the Jayhawks further proved this team can win at a high level, and do so in dominating fashion no less.

And then there is the Kansas factor. The Jayhawks have been a tough nut to crack for WVU over the last few seasons. Kansas had beaten West Virginia in three consecutive meetings before the Mountaineers survived at the buzzer last season in Morgantown. That win may have been the difference between WVU going to the NCAA Tournament and Kansas playing in the WNIT.

Prior to Saturday, the Mountaineers hadn’t beaten the Jayhawks by double-digits since 2020.

“It’s just one. It counts as one in the picture, whether you’re at home, on the road, it’s just one in the standings,” said Kellogg. “So, we’ll get to the film and watch it and see if we can’t get better.”

Even in saying that, though, there is the notion that a win can count for more than just one in the standings.

As league play begins, the Mountaineers are one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the Big 12 Conference. West Virginia was picked to finish eighth in the Big 12 preseason poll. Kellogg’s crew isn’t motivated by the preseason prognosticators in the same way Neal Brown’s football team was in 2023, but that has played a part in the WVU women’s undefeated start, which now includes 12 consecutive victories.

“I don’t know if it’s chip [on the shoulder], or just like, I guess we have something still to prove. We got off to the hot start, didn’t get ranked, whatever, but still, I thought we had a quality basketball team,” said Kellogg. “If there are doubters or people who don’t know about us, maybe is the better way to look at it, we want to keep opening eyes.