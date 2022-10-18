One game. One win.

Joe Mazzulla got any questions as to whether or not he could cut it as an NBA head coach out of the way early.

Mazzulla, making his NBA regular season head coaching debut Tuesday night, coached the Boston Celtics to a 126-117 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Boston.

The game was nationally televised on TNT.

📸: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Despite the career accomplishment, the former Mountaineer wasn’t focused on himself when speaking with NBC Sports Boston following the victory.

“I’m sure it will [soak in], but I think it’s more important to focus on all the things we did great,” said Mazzulla, who noted later in the interview that he didn’t call a timeout during a Philadelphia run in the second quarter, “because I think that’s stuff we that have to work through as a team.”

Mazzulla’s Celtics shot 56.1 percent from the floor and outrebounded Philadelphia by five. The Celtics continued a trend they displayed in the four games under Mazzulla in the preseason by having more assists (24) than the opposition (17).

Boston also committed four fewer turnovers than Philadelphia and dominated the painted area.

Mazzulla’s Celtics trailed by five after the first quarter, but outscored the 76ers by 15 points over the next two quarters of play.

Mazzulla and Boston return to action on Friday, as they travel to Miami to take on the Heat. That game will be nationally televised on ESPN, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.