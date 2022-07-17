Mile McBride’s second summer as a professional basketball player could’ve ended with a championship on Sunday.

Instead, he and the New York Knicks finished as runner-up.

McBride, the 2021 second-round pick out of West Virginia, finished Sunday’s NBA 2K23 Summer League Championship Game with 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

However, Portland defeated the Knicks for the second time this summer, earning an 85-77 victory in the NBA Summer League title game.

It was the fifth time in five games this summer that McBride finished with at least 14 points, and the third time he tallied at least 16 points.

The former Mountaineer was coming off a game-high, 23-point performance on Thursday.

McBride and the Knicks entered the fourth quarter trailing by 14 points in the title game. He was part of an 8-0 run that helped New York cut the deficit to just seven points. But, Portland regained control after taking a timeout with 7:02 remaining in the game.

McBride is now the second WVU product in as many years to finish as runner-up in an NBA Summer League Championship game.

Former West Virginia shooting guard Joe Mazzulla coached the Boston Celtics to the Summer League title game in 2021. The Celtics recently finished the NBA season as league runner-up, falling to Jonnie West’s Golden State Warriors.

McBride was 4-for-10 shooting from the floor, but a perfect 7-for-7 from the charity stripe in this year’s Summer League title game.