SIOUX FALLS, SD – NOVEMBER 26: Miles McBride #4 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives past Adrian Baldwin Jr. #1 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Richard Carlson/Inertia)

Deuce McBride is officially in New York, joining the Knicks after becoming a second round draft pick last week.

The Knicks posted a photo of McBride on Twitter Monday, indicating that the former Mountaineer will wear the No. 2 with his new team.

“I’m going to work hard and really just try to be a gritty guy for New York.” — @deucemcb11 pic.twitter.com/iqVjYJ0HRZ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 2, 2021

The Knicks have also included McBride on their NBA Summer League roster:

The Summer League roster is set 🗽 pic.twitter.com/H6rqkZEzTt — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 2, 2021

Action in the NBA Summer League begins Aug. 8 in Las Vegas. Games will air live on ESPN networks and NBA TV.