McNeil named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second week in a row, a Mountaineer takes home the top weekly award from the Big 12 Conference.

After high-scoring performances against Texas Tech and Oklahoma, WVU guard Sean McNeil has been named the Big 12’s Co-Player of the Week.

McNeil netted a career-high 26 points to lead the Mountaineers to a victory at No. 7 Texas Tech. Then, he followed that performance up with 21 points in the double overtime loss to No. 12 Oklahoma.

McNeil averages 11.6 points per game and leads WVU in 3-point field goals (45). He shares this weekly award with Oklahoma’s Austin Reeves, who paced the Sooners with 28 in their 91-90 victory at the Coliseum.

Last week, fellow WVU guard Miles McBride won the title of player of the week after his career outing vs. Kansas.