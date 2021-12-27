McNeil named Big 12 Player of the Week

West Virginia’s Sean McNeil (22) lines up a free throw attempt against UConn on Wednesday Dec. 8. (Photo Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second time this month, a Mountaineer is the Big 12 Player of the Week

After dropping a game-high 23 points against Youngstown State, WVU guard Sean McNeil earned that weekly honor from the conference Monday. 

All 23 of McNeil’s points came in the second half of West Virginia’s 82-52 drubbing of the Penguins. The guard went 8-8 from the field and 4-4 from beyond the arc in the final 20 minutes. He also made 75 percent of his free throws. 

Fellow WVU guard Taz Sherman has also earned the title of Big 12 Player of the Week this season.

West Virginia opens league play Jan. 1 at Texas. Tip-off is set for noon ET. 

