MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has postponed men’s basketball’s previously scheduled Italy Summer Tour until next summer.

The Mountaineers were set to begin practice for the tour later in July before embarking on the 10-day, three-game trip on July 31. With the coaching transition and roster changes that have transpired since June, the Athletics Department worked with trip organizer Complete Sport Management to defer the tour to the summer of 2024.

“For the trip to be most beneficial to our program, it made more sense to defer the Italy summer trip to next year,” interim head coach Josh Eilert said. “A lot of factors went into the decision, but it became clear that getting our roster finalized and continuing our workout schedule here in Morgantown was the best course of action.”

West Virginia will play 18 regular-season home games and an exhibition at the WVU Coliseum in 2023-24. The Mountaineers open the regular season against Missouri State on Nov. 6. The nonconference home slate is highlighted by matchups with St. John’s as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle and Pitt.

WVU men’s basketball season ticket holders can renew their season tickets and parking for the upcoming campaign online at WVUGAME.com. Season ticket sales for new orders will begin in the coming weeks.