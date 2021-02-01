Mountaineers fall six spots in AP poll

SIOUX FALLS, SD – NOVEMBER 26: Derek Culver #1 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives into Hason Ward #20 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Richard Carlson/Inertia)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A lot of movement this week in the AP Top 25, including a six-ranking drop for WVU men’s basketball.

The Mountaineers check in at No. 17 this week in the poll. WVU defeated Texas Tech by one and fell to Florida by five in its last two outings.

Several Big 12 teams experienced large swings in the ranking this week, but no team moved as much as Oklahoma. The Sooners climbed a whopping 15 spots to No. 9 after extending their winning streak to five games.

Meanwhile, Kansas continued its plummet in the poll, dropping another eight spots to No. 23. Texas Tech also fell three spots to No. 13.

Baylor maintains its hold of the No. 2 spot behind top-ranked Gonzaga, while Texas checks in at No. 6.

Recent Mountaineer opponent Florida has also entered the ranking at No. 22.

West Virginia returns to action against Iowa State Tuesday at 7 p.m.