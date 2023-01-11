WVU men’s basketball transfer Jose Perez at the Mountaineers’ game against Navy in 2022. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

Guard will not become eligible until 2023-24 season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The lengthy saga surrounding one Mountaineer’s eligibility for the 2022-23 season has been resolved, and the result still doesn’t favor WVU.

A WVU men’s basketball source has confirmed that the program has lost its eligibility appeal on behalf of Jose Perez, meaning the senior guard will not be permitted to compete this season. The NCAA has upheld its initial ruling, meaning the player will not be eligible until the 2023-24 season.

The NCAA issued its initial decision on Perez’s eligibility on Dec. 16. WVU appealed that decision.

Perez decided to transfer from Manhattan after the Jaspers fired then-coach Steve Masiello on Oct. 25, roughly two weeks before the start of the regular season. The player then enrolled at WVU in mid-November.

As a junior at Manhattan last season, Perez averaged 18.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

WVU (10-5, 0-3) hosts Baylor Wednesday night at 7 p.m.