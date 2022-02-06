No. 20 Iowa State at WVU hoops: Tip time, TV/Stream info and more

Everything you need to know about the Mountaineers and the Cyclones

West Virginia will look to snap its seven-game losing streak on Tuesday, when the Mountaineers host No. 20 Iowa State.

Here’s everything you need to know about the contest.

No. 20 Iowa State at West Virginia game information

Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: West Virginia leads 11-8 since 2013

Last meeting: No. 17 West Virginia 76, Iowa State 72 at the Cyclones’ Hilton Coliseum

Matchup preview

The Mountaineers will face their eighth ranked opponent of the season, and sixth over the past eight games, when they host Iowa State on Tuesday. West Virginia’s losing streak was extended to seven games in a row on Saturday when it fell at home to No. 14 Texas Tech.

Iowa State has been struggling, as well, lately. The Cyclones started the year 12-0, and looked to be the biggest surprise of the Big 12. However, conference play has been treacherous for ISU, which has lost seven of their last nine conference contests.

Iowa State has lost each of its last two games, four of its last five Big 12 matchups, and are coming off a 22-points loss to Texas on Saturday.

It’s unclear as to whether or not West Virginia will have leading scorer Taz Sherman back. Sherman, who’s averaging 18.9 points per game this season, missed Saturday’s contest against the Red Raiders due to a concussion he sustained last week versus Baylor. Jalen Bridges (16 points) and Sean McNeil (15 points) led West Virginia in scoring against the Red Raiders, though the Mountaineers made just 4-of-32 shots taken in the second half.