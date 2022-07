Best Virginia’s run in The Basketball Tournament came to an end Friday night inside University of Dayton Arena.

Red Scare defeated Best Virginia 67-60.

Best Virginia players huddle during their TBT quarterfinal matchup against Red Scare in Dayton, Ohio on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo: Ben Solomon / TBT)

Best Virginia and Red Scare players battle for a rebound inside University of Dayton Arena on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo: Ben Solomon/TBT)

John Flowers (41) contests a Red Scare shot attempt early in Best Virginia’s TBT quarterfinals matchup in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo: Ben Solomon/ TBT)

Former WVU guard Jermaine Haley looks to pass the ball up court in Best Virginia’s TBT quarterfinal matchup against Red Scare in Dayton, Ohio on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo: Ben Solomon / TBT)

Best Virginia’s Kevin Jones (21) soars to collect a rebound over a Red Scare player in the TBT quarterfinals in Dayton, Ohio on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo: Ben Solomon / TBT)

Kevin Jones (21) and Jaysean Paige (5) come off the bench to celebrate a Jermaine Haley (10) made basket during the TBT quarterfinals on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo: Ben Solomon/TBT)

Jaysean Paige (5) raises for a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter of Best Virginia’s TBT quarterfinal loss to the Red Scare in Dayton, Ohio on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo: Ben Solomon / TBT)

Red Scare’s Ryan Mikesell (middle) raises his hand in celebration after making the game-winning free throw to eliminate Best Virginia from TBT contention on Friday, July 29. 2022 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo: Ben Solomon/ TBT)

Best Virginia finished with a 3-1 record in the 2022 TBT, and made its deepest run in the tournament to date.

Best Virginia and Herd That played in front of the fifth-largest crowd in TBT history on July 26 in Charleston, WV.