Bob Huggins reacted to the two hard fouls against his players, and to the final shot for WVU with less than 10 seconds left

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After leading by 10 points in the second half, visiting No. 20 Texas (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) ended the game by outscoring West Virginia (14-15, 3-13 Big 12) by a 28-17 margin.

The Mountaineers allowed another second-half advantage to slip away, as WVU suffered its sixth-straight loss.

Despite that, Bob Huggins credited his team’s effort following the 82-81 setback against the Longhorns.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Huggins’ post-game press conference.

Reaction to hard fouls by the Longhorns

Twice on Saturday, play was stopped for the officials to review a hard foul committed by the Longhorns.

The first time, Brock Cunningham was whistled for a flagrant 2 and ejected for a foul and swipe across the face of Malik Curry. The foul caused a brief shouting match between the two clubs.

“Totally ridiculous,” Huggins said of the play. “Totally ridiculous. Both times. Totally ridiculous.”

The second hard foul came in the second half. Courtney Ramey was assessed a flagrant 1, and was able to stay in the game.

“That’s one of those times when you wish you were still playing,” Huggins added.

Drawing up the final play

Curry tallied a career-high 27 points in Saturday’s loss to Texas. He had the hot hand for the Mountaineers, which is ultimately why he was given the opportunity to take the last shot.

“I wanted to get Malik the shot because quite frankly he was our best offensive guy at that point in time. He can create a shot better,” said Huggins.

The head coach wasn’t pleased with his team after Wednesday’s loss at Iowa State due to the lack of execution late in the game.

“I drew up the deal in Ames four times, that ought to be plenty,” he said Saturday.

He didn’t see the same lack of execution late against the Longhorns.

“I thought what we ran (today), I don’t know how you get a better shot,” said Huggins. “They’re going to guard the basket, they’re not going to give you a layup. I don’t know, I don’t know how we could get a better shot.”

That’s not a knock on Curry, who got off a clean shot that, unfortunately, was just a little too strong. Huggins said that is exactly who he wanted taking the final shot.

“The guy who could create for himself and everybody else had the ball. That’s what you ask for,” said Huggins. “You want your best player at the time, and the one that’s been the most effective for you, who you think can continue to be the most effective, you want him to have the ball. That’s what we did.”

“Terrific” effort in defeat

Once again this season, Huggins was pleased with the effort he saw from the Mountaineers despite the final outcome on the scoreboard.

“I though our guys gave great effort,” he said. “You know, you can always look back at a turnover, a missed shot, a call you didn’t agree with. There’s a lot of things that happen.”

In fact, Huggins even called the effort from his team “terrific” at one point in his post-game press conference.

“I thought, overall, our effort was great,” said Huggins.

Despite giving up 82 points, Huggins also said he saw good things out of his team on defense.

“We switched, we played some zone, which I thought really bothered them in the second half,” Huggins said. “You can always look back at a missed shot, a missed call, a double dribble, a loose ball. There’s always something that you can look back and say I wish we would’ve done better. I thought our effort was terrific.”

Kedrian Johnson update

Guard Kedrian Johnson was held out of Wednesday’s game against Iowa State due to a hip injury.

Johnson returned to the starting lineup Saturday against the Longhorns, but was limited to just seven minutes on the court in the first half.

“He’s fought it,” Huggins said. “He’s got some deep bruises. He tried to go.”

Johnson had played at least 30 minutes in each of the three previous games before missing Wednesday’s game.