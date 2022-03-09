Huggins talks upcoming matchup with Kansas as the Mountaineers have advanced to the Big 12 quarterfinals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineers are moving on in the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship tournament.

No. 9 seed West Virginia (17-16, 4-14 Big 12) defeated No. 8 Kansas State (14-18, 6-12 Big 12) 73-67 Wednesday night inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

With the win, WVU now advances to play top-seeded Kansas (25-6, 14-4) in the second round of the tournament at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Head coach Bob Huggins spoke with the media following the Mountaineers’ opening-round victory. Here are the biggest takeaways.

No time to celebrate

The first question Huggins was asked following the win over K-State was for his thoughts on going up against the Jayhawks Thursday, and the quick turnaround that the matchup comes with.

His response: “Can’t I just think about this one for a while?”

While that comment didn’t draw a loud reaction, there were a few chuckles from the media on-hand.

His next comment, however, was pure Huggs.

“I think this might be one of Bill [Self]’s best teams. Actually I’d like to say, make sure you write this, I think Bill ought to win a national championship. If he doesn’t, I think they ought to fire him.”

The good-natured ribbing from the Bob Huggins Fish Fry between Huggins and Self has apparently traveled to Kansas City.

Huggins and the Mountaineers may not have a lot of time to celebrate, but the he head coach can always get a laugh when he wants one.

More on the Jayhawks

Thursday’s meeting between WVU and Kansas will, of course, be the third meeting of the year between the two programs.

The Jayhawks defeated the Mountaineers in both contests during the regular season.

“They’re good. They’re really good,” Huggins said. “We played the first half at their place, and played really well, and they came out the second half and we didn’t play so well. And they played great.”

In the last meeting between WVU and Kansas, the Jayhawks defeated the Mountaineers by 13 in Morgantown. That was on February 19 in the midst of a seven-game losing streak for West Virginia.

But after back-to-back wins, maybe the Bear was right when he said Wednesday, “It seems like a long time ago.”

The return of fans to the tournament

One of the talking points leading up to the start of the Big 12 Championship tournament was that none of the current Mountaineer players had played in front of a large crowd inside the T-Mobile Center.

Any player who returned from last year’s club had only played for a select few fans who were permitted inside. And anyone remaining from the 2020 squad didn’t play any postseason games that season.

“We had just finished [our] pregame meal. Walking out of pregame meal, we found out it was being canceled,” said Huggins, reflecting on the cancelation of the 2020 conference tournament. “Kansas City is a great place to have [the tournament]. I mean the tournament here, it’s close enough that a lot of people can get here. And believe it or not a lot of our people love coming here.”

KC is a place that Huggins was familiar with even before he returned to Morgantown to coach WVU.

“I spent a year in Manhattan, and it was like every other weekend, you know, everybody was like, ‘Hey come on Huggs, we’re going to go to Kansas City and have dinner,'” Huggins said. “And I thought, well that’s a long damn way to have dinner. But, people of Manhattan love coming to Kansas City, and justifiably so. It’s a great town.”

The Bear added that the Kansas City area reminds him a lot of Cincinnati, where he spent much of his coaching career.

Kansas City has hosted the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament every year since 1997.

Thoughts on Bruce Weber

Huggins was asked about current Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber, who may have coached his final game with the Wildcats, Wednesday night.

“I’ve just got a lot of respect for Bruce,” said Huggins. “I’ve known Bruce for a long, long time – back to his days at Purdue with Gene [Keady].”

Huggins and Weber shared a few words near mid-court as they led the post-game handshake lines.

“Bruce is a heck of a basketball coach. I don’t think he gets near the credit he deserves for what he does,” said Huggins. “He runs really good stuff. His kids play extremely hard. They’re very well coached. I just told him how much I appreciate him.”

Huggins and the Mountaineers are 14-8 against Kansas State since joining the Big 12. The Mountaineers are also 2-0 against Weber’s Wildcats in the Big 12 tournament.