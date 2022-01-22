Quick Hits: Bob Huggins talks offense and more after loss to No. 18 Texas Tech

Head coach Bob Huggins discusses what helped contribute to Saturday's road loss to No. 18 Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia (13-5, 2-4) head coach Bob Huggins was not pleased with his team’s performance following the loss to No. 18 Texas Tech.

Huggins, who coached in his 1,300th game Saturday, spoke about his players not running the offense correctly, and more.

Not running the offense

“They just don’t run what they’re asked to run,” Huggins stated.

The head coach was clearly disappointed with the way his offense was run Saturday.

Despite shooting 40 percent from the floor, West Virginia committed 17 turnovers, and once again struggled to score in the paint.

Huggins’ displeasure, however, was largely focused on how the offense was not executed properly.

“I mean we draw it up on a clip board. We practice it in practice,” Huggins said. “I don’t know why it doesn’t happen.”

Rebounding issues

West Virginia was once again out-rebounded in this game. The Mountaineers also surrendered 17 offensive rebounds.

“You gotta want to do it. You gotta care,” said Huggins when asked about rebounding.

Overall, five different Texas Tech players grabbed multiple offensive rebounds.

For Huggins, rebounding is about effort. And he’s not seeing the desirable amount of effort out of all of his players in that area.

“We’ve got some guys do it, do that,” he said. “And we’ve got some guys that, if they’re doing it, it’s disguised very well. I’ll say that.”

Lack of flow

A total of 50 fouls were called during the game.

Thirty went against the Mountaineers. Twenty were against the Red Raiders.

Four different Mountaineer players fouled out.

“Any stoppage of play is going to destroy rhythm. Any stoppage of play,” said Huggins. “

Neither Huggins, nor guard Taz Sherman, who also spoke to the media afterwards, said anything against the officiating. In fact, Sherman even said the Mountaineers can’t put blame on anyone but themselves for committing that many fouls.

Not only did all of those fouls lead to four different WVU players being unable to finish the game, but it stopped the flow of the game.

“Stoppages of play doesn’t lead to continuity,” he said.

The game took two hours and 30 minutes to complete.