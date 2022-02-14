Huggins says WVU never quit during five-point road loss to KSU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia has lost nine of its last 11 games since beating Kansas State in Morgantown in early January.

WVU let a 10-point lead slip away in Manhattan, Kansas, Monday night, and suffered a 78-73 loss to the Wildcats.

Despite the loss, and allowing a double-digit lead to be erased, head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with his team’s effort.

That was one of the biggest takeaways from his time with the media Monday night.

Proud of effort

“I’m proud of our guys today,” he said. “I mean, I’m the worst loser in the world, but I’m proud of them today. I tell you, I though we competed.”

With that said, Huggins did mention a need to improve on the way the Mountaineers play coming out of halftime.

But even as Kansas State erased a 10-point deficit and turned it into a 9-point Wildcats lead, Huggins never saw his team give up.

“Could’ve given up several times, they didn’t,” said Huggins. “We missed some key shots but we didn’t quit. I’m pleased with them. I think we’re going in the right direction.”

Isaiah is improving

Sophomore forward Isaiah Cottrell scored a career-high 13 points against Kansas State. Eight of those points came after halftime.

“He’s getting better. You know, he’s getting better,” said Huggins. “Those are the first, really, jump hooks that he’s made. Those are the first power moves that he’s made that were successful.”

Monday was Cottrell’s 35th college basketball game. It means he’s hit what could be considered a full season’s worth of games played, after missing most of last year due to an Achilles injury.

“We knew he could shoot the ball from three,” said Huggins. “When you haven’t played a lot of games at this level, sometimes you hurry things. … He’s going to be a really good player.”

Defending K-State’s heavy guard presence

Huggins pointed out afterwards that Kansas State has played a very guard-heavy offensive scheme this season.

Despite coming out on the wrong side of the final score, Huggins thought his defense played well against K-State’s guard attack.

“They’ve given everybody problems, but I thought we handled it well,” said Huggins. “I thought we handled it well. And I told our guys, we did a better job on the two little guys than anybody’s done in the last I don’t know how many games.”

WVU held the Wildcats’ leading scorer, Nijel Pack, to below his season average. Markquis Nowell, however, tallied 21 points and made four 3-pointers.

“They’ve done it to the best teams in our league, ” Huggins added. “I thought we did a terrific job on them. Can we be better? Yeah we can be better. I thought we did a pretty good job.”

Huggins added that, in his opinion, K-State head coach Bruce Weber was forced to count on other players to score because of how well WVU defended the Wildcats guards.