Gabe Osabuohien has a workout scheduled with an NBA team.

According to a report from Jake Weingarten, the founder of the website StockRisers.com, Osabuohien is preparing for a workout with the Charlotte Hornets, which is set for Thursday. The player retweeted Weingarten’s post Tuesday.

Osabuohien was named the co-defensive player of the year in the Big 12 Conference to cap his fifth season of eligibility. The former Arkansas Razorback led WVU in rebounds, deflections and charges drawn while averaging 4.9 points and 18.1 minutes per game during the 2021-22 season.

The year prior, he was named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team and appeared in all 29 contests for the Mountaineers, who reached the NCAA Tournament.

The native of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, announced last week that he’s entering the NBA Draft.

Last week, Osabuohien was featured on the WVU Coaches Show. Watch that segment below: