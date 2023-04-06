MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 and BIG EAST Conferences have announced the 2023 schedule for the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle, the men’s basketball non-conference scheduling alliance which is in its fifth year. Games this season will be played from November 30-December 5.

With each conference adding member schools since the start of the original agreement, the Battle will increase from 10 to 11 matchups for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. The Big 12 will host six games in 2023-24 while the BIG EAST will host six the following season.

The Battle matchups are jointly determined by the two conferences, with the home team choosing the venue of its game. Broadcast arrangements for the contests will be determined by the national television rights holder of the home team, which is ESPN for the Big 12 and FOX Sports for the BIG EAST.

Game times and television networks will be announced when available.

2023 BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle Schedule

November 30 Texas Tech at Butler

November 30 Creighton at Oklahoma State

December 1 Iowa State at DePaul

December 1 Houston at Xavier

December 1 Connecticut at Kansas

December 1 St John’s at West Virginia

December 2 TCU at Georgetown

December 5 Texas at Marquette

December 5 Providence at Oklahoma

December 5 Villanova at Kansas State

December 5 Seton Hall at Baylor