WVU guard Seth Wilson gets ready to take a shot during warmups at the NCAA Tournament. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU guard Seth Wilson took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he will stay at WVU for his junior season.

Wilson played in all 34 games for the Mountaineers in 2022-23, and he averaged 4.2 points and 0.9 rebounds per game. From his freshman season (7.4 minutes per game) to his sophomore season (13.2 minutes per game), he nearly doubled his playing time.

The sharpshooter from Lorain, Ohio, made 41.5% of his three-pointers last season, and recorded a career-high 15 points against Texas Tech in which he made five three-pointers. His previous career-high of 12 points also came last season.

He joins Kerr Kriisa, Jesse Edwards and RaeQuan Battle as players to announce they will remain with the program following the announcement that Josh Eilert will take over the program as interim head coach.