Taz Sherman and Bob Huggins embrace in a hug during senior day prior to game against TCU (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

Former Mountaineers Taz Sherman and Derek Culver were selected in the first round of the NBA G League Draft Saturday afternoon.

Sherman was selected with the 19th pick of the draft by the Long Island Nets. Culver was selected seven picks later by the Deleware Blue Coats.

Sherman just wrapped up his West Virginia career this spring, while Culver has not played for WVU since the end of the 2020-21 season.

Sherman was West Virginia’s leading scorer this season, averaging 17.7 points per game. That was the second-best mark in the Big 12 Conference. He was also named to the NABC All-District Second Team in District 8.

Sherman also was invited to play in the Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game.

The former WVU guard worked out for multiple teams, including the Washington Wizards, ahead of the NBA Draft. He was not selected in the two-round draft by one of the teams in the Association.

Long Island, the G League team that drafted Sherman on Saturday, finished fifth in the G League’s Eastern Conference last season.

Deleware, now the home of Culver, finished third in the conference.

This is not Culver’s first experience with a G League organization. He was part of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants’ training camp roster last year, roughly six months after he signed with an agent and his collegiate career came to an end.

Culver earned first team All-Big 12 honors in his junior campaign at WVU, nearly averaging a double-double for the season. He averaged 12.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game during his three-year career with the Mountaineers.