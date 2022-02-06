Shooting and fundamentals are main areas where Huggins seeks improvement

Huggins: "We're trying to get them better. We're trying to get them more fundamentally sound."

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia (13-9, 2-7 Big 12) has struggled shooting during its current losing streak.

Over the course of the last seven games, the Mountaineers have had three of their seven worst performances from three-point range, in terms of shooting percentage. They’ve also had five of their six lowest overall shooting percentages of the year.

The shooting woes were on full display in the second half of Saturday’s loss to No. 14 Texas Tech.

WVU shot just 11-for-30 from the floor in the first half, but held a six-point lead. However, the Mountaineers were able to make just four of their 32 shot attempts after halftime, as the lead slipped away and ultimately resulted in a seven-point loss.

“I thought our effort was fine. How do you win 4-for-32?” Huggins said after the game. “Can’t got 4-for-32 and beat anybody, fellas.”

The 24.2 shooting percentage was a season-low for the Mountaineers. It came just five days after shooting a season-best 54.2 percent from the floor in their loss at Baylor on the final day of January. Of course, WVU was also playing without its best scorer in Taz Sherman.

“Well, we’re not going to go 4-for-32 if Taz is playing, that’s for sure,” said Huggins.

As they have been lately, West Virginia’s missed shots came most frequently close to the basket.

Related Content Paulicap brought energy in second start with WVU

WVU made just 3-of-9 shots from inside the restricted area, and just 2-of-17 shots from the paint.

Missing shots that close to the basket is something that has persisted throughout the season.

“That is the first thing we do every practice with the bigs – tips, taps and wraps,” Huggins said. “We get in the game we don’t hold onto the ball, we shoot it on the turn.

Huggins spoke to how Gabe Osabuohien has worked this season, specifically at scoring and finishing on the inside.

The shooting woes aren’t the only thing troubling Huggins during the losing streak.

“We turn the ball over at an alarming rate. We don’t get loose balls at an alarming rate,” said the head coach. “We constantly let our guy go by us so we can try to steal it from behind, at an alarming rate. … You want to ask me about the bigs, yeah they could rebound it. When it’s in their hands they could hold onto it. When they have a shot from one foot, they ought to make it, sure.”

Following Saturday’s loss, Huggins mentioned alluded to on-court decisions that needed to be made that weren’t, or how a misstep one second could take away a higher percentage opportunity for another player to get a stop or convert. Or on the flip side, being unable to make things happen in critical moments.

While luck has a lot to do with the latter point, Huggins believes situational awareness has more to do with some of the mistakes on the court.

The awareness, along with everything else, is being worked on.

“We’ve tried man. I’m telling you, we’ve tried,” said Huggins. “We’re trying to get them better. We’re trying to get them more fundamentally sound.”