MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosts Stony Brook in its final non-conference game before Big 12 play begins. The Mountaineers have won three games in a row, and five of their last six overall.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

Stony Brook at WVU hoops game information

Stony Brook at West Virginia matchup preview

Thursday’s matchup in Morgantown will be the first-ever meeting between the Seawolves and Mountaineers. Stony Brook now calls the Colonial Athletic Association home, after previously playing in the American East Conference.

Geno Ford’s crew finished with an 18-13 overall record last season, good enough for a third-place finish in the AEC. Ford’s Seawolves are off to just a 4-8 start this year, and are 2-3 in their last five contests.

Stony Brook has faced just one power-conference opponent thus far. That was in the season-opener, when it suffered a 36-point loss at the hands of Florida. West Virginia defeated the same Gators team by 29 in the final game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament.

WVU head coach Bob Huggins picked up win No. 925 on Sunday, as Jimmy Bell’s second-half double-double led the Mountaineers to an 18-point victory over visiting Buffalo.

Through 11 games this season, West Virginia is averaging 81.9 points per game, and is shooting just under 50 percent from the floor. Stony Brook, however, is averaging just 63.6 points per contest, and has made roughly 100 fewer shots than the Mountaineers.

The Seawolves force less than 10 turnovers per game, and have committed at least 14 turnovers in six of their 12 contests this year. That includes a season-high 21 turnovers against Brown one month ago.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET, and the game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.