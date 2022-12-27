Is the Big 12 the best men's basketball league in the NCAA?

The Big 12 has been considered the strongest and deepest league in college basketball for several seasons now. A Big 12 Conference member has appeared in each of the last three NCAA men’s basketball championship games, with Kansas and Baylor winning the last two national titles.

Through the first dozen games of this season for each team, the league once again looks like it will be a gauntlet to play through.

Five of the 10 teams in the league are ranked in the latest AP Top 25 rankings, with three of those teams being placed inside the Top 15. West Virginia checked in at No. 24 in its first appearance in the rankings this year. Three other teams received votes for ranking consideration.

The latest NET Rankings further show how difficult the league will be to navigate through and play against.

Three teams — Kansas, Texas, and West Virginia — are featured in the top 11 spots. Eight of the 10 league members appear in the Top 50 of the NET. All 10 teams in the conference land in the top 60 of the metric.

What does that mean?

It means that, as of now, every win during conference play would count as a Quad 1 or 2 victory. It also means that every road win during conference play would count as a Quad 1 win.

Games against Quad 1 and 2 opponents are important in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament selection committee. Those games best show the strength of a team’s schedule, and how they fared against the best teams in college basketball.

In essence, almost every win during league play will boost a club’s postseason resume, while a loss shouldn’t hinder it.

The Big Ten is the only other league that has 10 teams in the top 60 of the NET. Though, that still leaves four other teams from that conference outside, including Minnesota, which checks in at No. 249.

KenPom ratings see the Big 12 even more favorably. All 10 teams are rated in the top 52 in the NCAA, and eight teams land inside the top 40.

The Big 12 is the only league that can say its entire league is rated that highly in both metrics.

West Virginia (10-2) begins Big 12 play on Saturday at Kansas State (11-1), followed by another road contest against Oklahoma State (8-4). The Mountaineers will then face four currently ranked teams over a five-game stretch from Jan. 7 through Jan 21.