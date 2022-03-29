Big 12's second-leading scorer will begin the month of April on the court

Taz Sherman will get an opportunity to show off for scouts this month in multiple venues.

Those chances to show he has what it takes to play at the next level begin later this week.

Rosters for the 2022 NABC – Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game were released on Tuesday. The game will be held on Friday, April 1 at 4:30 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Sherman is listed on the West team’s roster, and is accompanied by Kansas State’s Mark Smith as the only Big 12 representatives.

Sherman was West Virginia’s leading scorer this season, averaging 17.7 points per game. That was the second-best mark in the Big 12 Conference.

The WVU fifth-year senior guard has also accepted an invitation to participate in the Portsmouth Invitation Tournament, which is scheduled for April 13-16.

The Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

The West All-Stars will be led by Missouri head coach Dennis Gates, while the East All-Stars will be coached by Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay.

NABC – Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game – East Roster

R.J. Cole, UConn – G

Trent Frazier, Illinois – G

Brad Davison, Wisconsin – G

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest – G

Jeenathan Williams, Buffalo – F

Tyrese Martin, UConn – G

D’Shawn Schwartz, George Mason – F

E.J. Anosike, Can State Fullerton – F

John Fulkerson, Tennessee – F

Chuba Ohams, Fordman – F

Grant Golden, Richmond – F

Head Coach: Ritchie McKay, Liberty

NABC – Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game – West Roster

Derek St. Hilaire, New Orleans – G

Alex Barcello, BYU – G

Davion Mintz, Kentucky – G

Taz Sherman, West Virginia – G

Mark Smith, Kansas State – G

Stanley Umude, Arkansas – G

Gabe Brown, Michigan State – F

Ryan Davis, Vermont – F

Nick Muszynski, Belmont – C

Marcus Bingham Jr., Michigan State – F

Head Coach: Dennis Gates, Missouri