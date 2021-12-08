TBT set to return to West Virginia

Best Virginia, Herd That will co-host another regional in July

MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — The Tournament, an annual basketball competition with a $1 million prize, is coming back to the Mountain State.

For the second year in a row, the Charleston Coliseum will host the TBT’s West Virginia Regional from July 24-27.

See the official announcement from TBT on Twitter:

TBT 2022 BEGINS NOW



🏀 64 teams

📍 8 regions (a surprise on the way!)

🎯 THE ELAM ENDING



Once again, TBT squads Best Virginia and Herd That will co-host the regional. Best Virginia is a team comprised primarily of WVU hoops alumni, while Herd That is led by a group of former Marshall men’s basketball players.

Last summer, Best Virginia advanced to the final game of the West Virginia Regional, coming up just shy of a spot in TBT Championship Week.

Regional action in the 2022 TBT, a 64-team tournament, will begin July 16. The West Virginia Regional will take place during the second week of the tournament. Each regional is comprised of three rounds, with the regional champion advancing to the TBT quarterfinals.

The 2022 championship week will begin July 28 with quarterfinal matchups in Wichita, Kansas, and continue July 29-Aug. 2 in Dayton, Ohio, with quarterfinal, semifinal and championship action.

Tickets for the 2022 TBT West Virginia Regional are already on sale.