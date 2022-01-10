Tip time set for WVU hoops vs. Kansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A start time has been announced for WVU men’s basketball’s upcoming tilt with Kansas.

According to a statement from the team, Saturday’s game between the Mountaineers and Jayhawks will begin at 2 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse and air on CBS. The game was originally slated for either a 1:30 p.m. or 2 p.m. tip.

West Virginia (12-2, 1-1) is scheduled to return to action Tuesday night against Oklahoma State as it concludes a brief homestand. The Mountaineers are coming off a 71-68 victory over Kansas State over the weekend, their first Big 12 triumph of the season.

