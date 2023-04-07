WVU guard Joe Toussaint flexes after scoring a basket at the NCAA Tournament. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s been quite the week for WVU men’s hoops in terms of personnel announcements.

On Friday, Joe Toussaint became the latest Mountaineer to make a decision regarding his future with the program.

Per his IG, Joe Toussaint will use his extra year of eligibility with @WVUhoops.



He averaged 9.4 ppg last season. Was No. 2 in assists, No. 3 in steals. pic.twitter.com/RxtB9MO01K — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) April 7, 2023

The guard from Bronx, New York, took to social media to announce he will be back for the 2023-24 season as he’s using his extra year of eligibility.

Toussaint appeared in all 34 games last season and made one start as Kedrian Johnson was out with an injury. He averaged 9.4 points per game. He finished No. 2 in assists (89) and No. 3 in steals (29).

He was WVU’s spark off the bench. He reached double-figure scoring in 14 games last season. He hit a career with 22 points in a win at Texas Tech.

Toussiant played behind Johnson at point guard. With Johnson graduating, Toussaint will be the most experienced player at the position next season.

Joe Perez announced last week his continued commitment to WVU. The Manhattan transfer was deemed ineligible last season and said he will return to play for the Mountaineers in 2032-24.

Kerr Kriisa, the top-rated guard in the transfer portal, committed to Bob Huggins program on Wednesday.