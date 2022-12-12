Tre Mitchell (3) pops up for a three point shot in game against UAB (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Forward Tre Mitchell has been named the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. The conference announced its weekly accolades on Monday, with Mitchell earning the top honor.

This marks the second time Mitchell has earned a Big 12 honor.

The Pittsburgh native averaged 16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game last week, helping lead the way for the Mountaineers in victories over Navy and UAB.

Mitchell tallied 19 points against the Midshipmen. He then followed with 13 points and seven rebounds against the Blazers on Saturday.

The senior shot nearly 60 percent from the field, and 50 percent from three-point range.

So far this season, Mitchell is averaging 12.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

West Virginia has this week off from game action before returning to the court on Sunday to face Buffalo inside the WVU Coliseum at 5 p.m. ET.