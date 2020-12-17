VIDEO: Bob Huggins previews Big 12 opener with Iowa State

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 General Election
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Video released of Missouri officers charged with assaulting inmate
Video
First round of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at ERCC; 75 residents, 40 staff members to be vaccinated
WV DMV extends deadline for driver’s license renewals
If Congress approves a stimulus check, how long will it take to show up in your bank account?
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
First round of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at ERCC; 75 residents, 40 staff members to be vaccinated
Top Stories
WV DHHR confirms 1,636 new COVID-19 cases, 32 additional deaths on Thursday
West Virginia University hosts ‘Appalachian Writers of Color” series to open dialogue about working against stereotypes in the region
Video
North Central West Virginia sees multiple power outages
UPDATE: Second teen arrested in Kanawha County murders
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Masters Report
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Community
Santa Tracker
Holiday Experience
WVU Medicine Children’s Month of Miracles
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
Elkins Toys for Tots collected items for children to prepare for the holidays
Video
Feast of the Seven Fishes looked different on Saturday, but gave the community the same “taste”
Video
A “winter market” in Clarksburg helps eager Christmas shoppers
Video
Prime Coffee Co. is giving back to essential workers, and military personnel this holiday season
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Remarkable Women 2021
Home for the Holidays Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Remarkable Women 2021
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins previews Big 12 opener with Iowa State
WVU Basketball
Posted:
Dec 17, 2020 / 02:06 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 17, 2020 / 02:06 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Bob Huggins previews Big 12 opener with Iowa State
Video
West Virginia women’s hoops meets Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Friday
Mountaineer trio honored by Big 12 with conference awards
Mountaineer trio honored by Big 12 with conference awards
WVU unveils 2021 swimming and diving schedule
For second straight year, WVU lands top in-state recruit in OL Wyatt Milum
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown says National Signing Day was “big day” for WVU football
Video
#TakeMeHome21 Signing Day Special
#TakeMeHome21: Live tracker for National Signing Day
Video
#TakeMeHome21: Gold and Blue Nation’s primer for National Signing Day
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
WV DMV extends deadline for driver’s license renewals
WV DHHR confirms 1,636 new COVID-19 cases, 32 additional deaths on Thursday
If Congress approves a stimulus check, how long will it take to show up in your bank account?
Video
North Central West Virginia sees multiple power outages
Weather
Missouri man arrested after western Maryland road rage incident
UPDATE: Suspect in Fairmont shooting charged with 1st-degree murder after victim dies
Video
WV Gov. Justice: ‘I never ever dreamt in a million years that I’d be sitting in front of you reading the 1,000 death in West Virginia’
Video
Restaurant Road Trip: Mundy’s Place
Video
Woman charged after stealing more than $7,000 in merchandise from her employer in Fairmont, police say