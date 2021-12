CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - Officers with Harrison County Sheriff's Office have been live updating on Facebook throughout the day on Dec. 17 after a national TikTok trend called for students to bring weapons to schools across the country, including Harrison County.

At about 9 a.m. on Friday, the Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook that there had been a post circulating "regarding Liberty High school and RCB High School." It reported that no weapons had been found, but the police presence at the schools was increased.