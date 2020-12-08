VIDEO: Sean McNeil recounts taking an elbow to the face vs. Gonzaga

After five games on the road, country roads are taking WVU men's hoops home for its first game at the WVU Coliseum this season against Robert Morris. The action tips off at 7 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The 11th-ranked Mountaineers enter this contest with a 4-1 record through a difficult campaign so far. Their sole loss came at the hands of No. 1 Gonzaga, but most recently, they made it back up with a victory at Georgetown.