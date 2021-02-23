WATCH: Huggins, Culver, Sherman break down win at TCU

The Big 12 has announced that several men’s basketball conference matchups will be rescheduled for the week of March 1-7. To avoid scheduling a team to play three games in successive weeks, the West Virginia at Baylor men’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25 has been canceled.

West Virginia's previously postponed home games against Baylor, TCU and Oklahoma State will all be played during the final week of the regular season.