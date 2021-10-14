WATCH: Huggins provides overview of team’s progress ahead of Gold-Blue Debut

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A team of investigators and prosecutors is being honored for its work on the case of Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center serial killer Reta Mays, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced Thursday.

The Annual Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency Awards ceremony took place virtually this week. The award for excellence in investigation was given to the Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General investigative team for the murders committed by a nursing assistant at the Clarksburg VAMC. This award is given in recognition of "the personal sacrifice, exceptional investigative work, and unwavering dedication demonstrated in successfully investigating this case."