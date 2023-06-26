MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The interim head coach of WVU men’s basketball made his first public remarks in the role Monday afternoon.

Josh Eilert, a longtime WVU men’s basketball assistant, was officially elevated to interim head coach Saturday evening. He replaces hall of fame coach Bob Huggins, who resigned and retired last week following a DUI arrest in Pittsburgh.

Eilert is entering his 16th season with WVU men’s basketball. He spent the first six years as the video coordinator before serving as assistant athletics director for basketball operations. He was promoted to an assistant coaching role prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.

WVU director of athletics Wren Baker is also scheduled to speak at the media conference. Watch the event live at the top of this page.