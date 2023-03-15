BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Mountaineers are getting ready to roll at the NCAA Tournament.

WVU men’s basketball checked in to Legacy Arena Wednesday morning for a media session and open shootaround.

Before shootaround, fifth year players Keddy Johnson, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Erik Stevenson admitted that they’re feeling loose ahead of the meeting with No. 8-seed Maryland in the opening round. Johnson said he’s treating Thursday’s tournament game like any other gameday.

“The other team ties their shoes the same way,” Johnson said. “I think it’s just about going out there and competing.”

Head coach Bob Huggins expects Mountaineer fans to show out for the tournament in Birmingham, applauding the team’s fan support through an up-and-down season. Read more thoughts from the hall of fame coach here.

The ninth-seeded Mountaineers take on the Terrapins Thursday at 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS. Stick with Gold and Blue Nation for more tournament coverage.