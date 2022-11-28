Emmitt Matthews Jr. hugs his teammate Erik Stevenson before the season opener at the Coliseum. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

After a strong showing at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament over the past few days, the West Virginia men’s basketball team continues to move closer to a spot in the AP Top 25 rankings.

The Mountaineers, who received three votes last week, received nearly triple the votes this week and are just outside the Top 25 in the Week 4 poll.

West Virginia is off to a 6-1 start, and has won back-to-back games in commanding fashion after suffering its first loss of the season to Purdue. The Boilermakers, ranked No. 24 last week, rose all the way up to No. 5 this week. WVU’s 12-point loss to Purdue in the first game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament was the Boilermakers’ smallest margin of victory while in Portland.

WVU rebounded to pick up an 18-point win over Portland State Friday and a 29-point victory over Florida Sunday evening in dominant fashion.

By votes received, Bob Huggins’ crew ranks 29th in the country.

Big 12 foe Texas (5-0) is the highest-rated team from the conference, coming in at No. 2 in the AP Poll this week. Baylor (5-1) is ranked sixth, and Kansas (6-1) is ninth. Iowa State has jumped into the rankings at number 23.

TCU (5-1) received the most votes of any team in the country that is not ranked. Oklahoma State (5-2) is the only team in the Big 12 that did not receive any consideration for the Top 25.

West Virginia has returned home for a few days of practice before hitting the road again to take on Xavier (4-3) inside the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.