WVU hoops just outside top 25 in latest AP Poll

Taz Sherman takes the ball up the court against Kent State on Dec. 12, 2021. Sherman led the game with 27 points as the Mountaineers defeated the Golden Flashes at the WVU Coliseum. (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU hoops (10-1) finds itself just outside of the Top 25 in the latest rankings by the Associated Press.

West Virginia, which picked up a comeback win over UAB on Saturday, received the second-most votes of any team that’s not featured in this week’s Top 25.

However, Big 12 foe Oklahoma (9-2) received the most votes of any unranked team.

The Sooners received 65 votes, while WVU earned 57 votes. The Mountaineers are just ahead of Connecticut in the group of teams that are outside of the Top 25 rankings.

Five teams from the Big 12 Conference are ranked this week: No. 1 Baylor (10-0), No. 7 Kansas (9-1), No. 9 Iowa State (11-0), No. 16 Texas (8-2), and No. 25 Texas Tech (8-2).

West Virginia has one game remaining before starting Big 12 play. Bob Huggins and company will take on Youngstown State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.

Big 12 play begins with a two-game road trip to Texas. The Mountaineers will challenge the nationally ranked Longhorns on New Year’s Day, then take on TCU Jan. 3.

Though WVU still lacks a number in front of its name, it did take a big leap forward in the NET rankings following Saturday’s 65-59 victory at UAB. The Mountaineers have gone more than a month without a loss, winning seven contests in a row.