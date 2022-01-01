West Virginia women’s hoops upcoming game at Kansas postponed

WVU guard Kirsten “KK” Deans sizes up a St. Francis defender in the Mountaineers’ season-opening victory over the Red Flash at the WVU Coliseum on Nov. 16, 2021. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

WVU's schedule changes for second time in recent days

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia women’s basketball team’s upcoming game conference against Kansas has been postponed, according to a release by WVU Athletics.

The game, which was scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5, has been postponed in accordance with Big 12 Conference basketball game threshold guidelines.

Kansas was recently forced to postpone its game scheduled for Sunday against TCU.

For West Virginia (7-3), it’s the second time in recent days that its schedule has been altered.

The Mountaineers’ scheduled home contest against Maryland Eastern Shore, which was slated for Dec. 29, 2021, was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Hawks program.

The Big 12 Conference mandates that basketball teams have six scholarship players and one coach available for games to be played. It appears that the Jayhawks would not have been able to meet that standard.

The two teams will work with the Big 12 in order for the game to be rescheduled for a later date.

WVU is set to play at No. 14 Iowa State (11-1) on Sunday Jan., 2, and then won’t be in action again until Saturday Jan. 8 when it hosts Kansas State.