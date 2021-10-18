Where WVU hoops ranks in Ken Pomeroy’s preseason poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After tying for fifth in the Big 12 men’s basketball preseason poll, WVU has cracked the top 50 in Ken Pomeroy’s preseason list of college basketball ratings.

Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers rank No. 46 nationally according to KenPom, which uses advanced analytics to rank more than 350 Division I men’s basketball teams throughout the season.

But their preseason positioning is indicative of a steady drop off from a year ago, when the Mountaineers cracked KenPom’s preseason top 25. WVU ranks 40th in adjusted offense and 46th in adjusted defense entering the 2021-22 campaign, according to KenPom.com.

Gonzaga is the No. 1 team on this list, while two Big 12 programs — Kansas and reigning national champ Baylor — appear in the top five. Here’s where West Virginia’s league opponents fall:

3. Kansas

4. Baylor

12. Texas Tech

14. Texas

37. Oklahoma State

46. West Virginia

52. Oklahoma

75. TCU

82. Kansas State

113. Iowa State

WVU hosted its Gold-Blue Debut scrimmage Friday night. It will play a charity exhibition Oct. 29 vs. Akron, and then open nonconference play Nov. 9 vs. Oakland.