WVU announces no spectators for December basketball games

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in conjunction with University, local and state officials, has determined that December men’s and women’s home basketball games will take place without spectators in the WVU Coliseum.

Previously, a capacity limit for basketball games in the Coliseum was announced at 20%. However, due to recent spikes of positive cases and for overall safety precautions from the COVID-19 pandemic for indoor events, only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and basketball staffs will be admitted in December. Expected capacity at home games in January and February will be announced in the future and determined by local public health conditions at the time.

“To say that we are disappointed is quite an understatement, but the decision not to allow spectators in December is the correct one at this time for the safety of our fans, staff and student-athletes,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “The COVID-19 pandemic keeps presenting many challenges, but like I have said in the past, we need to continue being aggressive in taking appropriate safety precautions of wearing masks and getting tested so that we can end this pandemic.

“We have two exciting basketball teams and rest assured that our goal is to have fans in the Coliseum to watch our men’s and women’s teams play. Difficult decisions like this one have to be made for the safety of all involved, and I can’t wait for the day when we can welcome fans back to the Coliseum to see all the great upgrades that were made over the summer to the building for its 50thanniversary.”

Previous season ticket holders and Mountaineer Athletic Club members who purchased tickets and/or parking for the December home games will be automatically refunded for the cost of the tickets and/or parking passes. Order fees are non-refundable. No further action will be required to receive the refund. The Mountaineer Ticket Office will process the refunds the week of Dec. 7.

As previously announced, basketball season ticket holders from last season will maintain ticket priority for next year, regardless of their purchase status in 2020-21.

All men’s and women’s home basketball games in December will either be televised on the ESPN family of networks or streamed through Big 12 Now on ESPN+.