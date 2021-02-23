WVU at Baylor cancelled as Big 12 announces more schedule changes

The Big 12 has announced that several men’s basketball conference matchups will be rescheduled for the week of March 1-7. To avoid scheduling a team to play three games in successive weeks, the West Virginia at Baylor men’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25 has been canceled.

West Virginia’s previously postponed home games against Baylor, TCU and Oklahoma State will all be played during the final week of the regular season.

🚨 Big 12 Schedule Alert 🚨



The Big 12 has announced the schedule for the remainder of the season.



📅 Feb. 25 – at Baylor (Canceled)



📅 Feb. 27 – KSU (Home)



📅 Mar. 2 – Baylor (Home)



📅 Mar. 4 – TCU (Home)



📅 Mar. 6 – OSU (Home)



➡️https://t.co/tE3y4p8BZY#HailWV pic.twitter.com/k7TblOwUn7 — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) February 23, 2021

After their home game Saturday against TCU, the Mountaineers will now host Baylor Tuesday at 5 p.m. on either ESPN or ESPN2. Then, WVU will host TCU next Thursday. The start time for that game has not yet been announced.

WVU will now conclude the regular season next Saturday with a home game against Oklahoma State.

These schedule changes mean that West Virginia’s three-game road trip through Texas has now been shortened by one contest, and that WVU will now play four home games in a row to end the regular season.

So instead of playing three in a row on the road, it's now a two-game road trip which will end tonight, and then the Mountaineers will conclude the regular season with four consecutive road games. Gamechanger. — Nick Farrell (@ByNickFarrell) February 23, 2021

WVU will also play every Big 12 team twice, with the exception of Baylor.

See the full list of Big 12 schedule changes below:

Monday, March 1

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

Tuesday, March 2

Baylor at West Virginia – 5 p.m. (ESPN/2)

TCU at Texas Tech

Texas at Iowa State

Thursday, March 4

Iowa State at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State at Baylor

TCU at West Virginia – TBD (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Texas at Oklahoma

Saturday, March 6

Oklahoma State at West Virginia — TBD (ESPN/2)

Iowa State at Kansas State