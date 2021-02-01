WVU Coliseum capacity to increase for Feb. 6 men’s basketball game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics plan to increase capacity in the WVU Coliseum to 1,500 spectators, when the Mountaineer men’s basketball team plays host to the Kansas Jayhawks on Feb. 6.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols, and for the overall safety of spectators at indoor events, attendance started at 1,000 fans for last Saturday’s Florida game and will increase by 500 for this Saturday’s conference matchup against the Jayhawks. Priority will be given to families and guests of the players and coaching staffs, along with a limited number of WVU students and fans. WVU officials will continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes to the attendance policy, if needed, based on current health conditions.

With the overall capacity being limited to 1,500, there will not be a public sale of tickets for men’s basketball games. Active 2020-21 Mountaineer Athletic Club members at the Blue Scholar level and higher will be contacted about ticket and parking availability in the coming days. Blue Scholar donors will receive an email Monday with ticket ordering information. Gold Scholar donors and above will be contacted separately by the Mountaineer Athletic Club.

The online student ticketing process will continue to take place the week of each game. Ticket information for WVU women’s basketball, gymnastics and wrestling will be released separately prior to those home events.

Face coverings will be required of all spectators entering the WVU Coliseum. Face coverings should always be worn while fans are in the WVU Coliseum with the exception of when eating and drinking.

“For the safety of everyone, we continue to work with University, local and state officials to determine the capacity at our events in the Coliseum,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “It’s great that we were able to increase our capacity as we head into February and hopefully things will continue to trend in a positive direction.”

As previously announced, basketball season ticket holders from last season will maintain ticket priority for next year, regardless of their purchase status in 2020-21.

The Kansas game will be televised on CBS. All remaining men’s and women’s home basketball games as well as home wrestling and gymnastics events will either be televised on the ESPN family of networks or streamed through Big 12 Now on ESPN+.