WVU drops off the bubble in latest ESPN Bracketology update

Isaiah Cottrell going up for a layup in game against Texas Tech (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

The Mountaineers are no longer in the NCAA Tournament picture, according to ESPN

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The bubble hasn’t fully burst yet, but West Virginia (13-9, 2-7 Big 12) has slid off the bubble over the last few weeks.

It’s been nearly a full month since WVU defeated Oklahoma State. In the three-plus weeks that have followed, the Mountaineers have lost each of their last seven games overall, and each of their last six games against Big 12 opponents.

Due to that losing streak, ESPN is no longer predicting that West Virginia will make the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has removed West Virginia from the bubble, according to Tuesday’s bracketology release. WVU was listed as one of the “first four out” on Saturday, prior to its loss to Texas Tech.

Still, the Mountaineers remain in good standing in the latest NET and KenPom rankings. West Virginia is currently No. 63 in the NET and No. 61 in the KenPom.

The Mountaineers are the lowest-ranked team of the Big 12 in both ranking systems.

WVU’s opponent Tuesday night, Iowa State, has also slid down Lunardi’s projections. The Cyclones are now a nine-seed according to ESPN’s top bracketologist.

Currently, Lunardi predicts that seven teams from the Big 12 Conference will qualify for the Big Dance. Kansas State, Oklahoma State and West Virginia are not part of his projected 68-team tournament field.