MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sophomore forward Jamel King announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Monday. King spent two seasons with the Old Gold and Blue.

A native of Uniontown, Alabama, King appeared in 16 games in his Mountaineer career. He logged a total of 15 points, with all but three coming this season.

King had his best game at WVU against U Penn earlier this season. He scored five points and grabbed one rebound in six minutes of action. He last appeared in a game on February 13 at Baylor.

King averaged 23.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game as a high school senior in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

He leaves West Virginia with two years of eligibility remaining.