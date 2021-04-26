WVU forward Culver announces next steps

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Now official, Derek Culver announces that he will step away from the Mountaineers and play professionally.

Culver announced his department from WVU via Instagram.

“I released a statement earlier today that I would now like to clarify. Some on social media have stated that I have left school. In the heat of the moment, I responded on social media to refute those claims. I have taken stock of my college experience and am now undergoing the difficult decision to plan my future. I have elected to forgo my senior year and currently explore my professional options, which was a difficult decision that I did not take lightly. It is a long process for an athlete to turn professional. For those blessed with the opportunity to play as scholarship athletes, it is difficult to leave our adoptive college family. I tried to articulate earlier that I had not officially announced my intentions publicly to leave school and that reports of me doing so were unconfirmed. I refuted those claims as I felt it unfair for those who have supported me over the years to hear it from other sources before hearing it from me directly.”

“Now I would like to state on my terms that I am officially declaring for the NBA Draft and have signed with Athletes Sports Management (ASM). I would like to take this time to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for all the years of support. I am looking forward to this next chapter.”

The Culver saga began with a tweet from Athletes Sports Management stating Culver had signed with the New York-based agency:

Shortly after 4 p.m., Culver posted an Instagram story, saying in part: “I have not declared to leave school.”

Since the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, WVU guards Miles McBride, Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil have each announced that they’re pursuing the NBA Draft while still maintaining the option to return to Morgantown for another season.

