WVU forward Culver signs with agency

TCU vs West Virginia men’s basketball at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on February 23, 2021. (Photo/ Gregg Ellman)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Derek Culver hasn’t made a public announcement yet regarding his future with WVU hoops, but he has signed with an agency.

According to a tweet from Athletes Sports Management, Culver has signed with the New York-based agency:

Shortly after 4 p.m., Culver posted an Instagram story, saying in part: “I have not declared to leave school.”

Following recent NCAA rule changes, signing with an agent does not necessarily mean Culver forfeits his remaining eligibility, but it does indicate that he intends to pursue the draft like a few of his Mountaineer teammates.

Since the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, WVU guards Miles McBride, Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil have each announced that they’re pursuing the NBA Draft while still maintaining the option to return to Morgantown for another season.