MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A WVU forward has become the first Mountaineer to enter the transfer portal since Bob Huggins’ resignation and retirement.

A WVU source has confirmed to Gold and Blue Nation that veteran big man Tre Mitchell has entered the transfer portal.

Mitchell was West Virginia’s leading rebounder last season, averaging 5.5 boards per game. He was tied with Kedrian Johnson as WVU’s second-leading scorer with an average of 11.7 points per game. With both Johnson and Erik Stevenson gone, Mitchell was the leading returning scorer from last season.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native announced he was going to “run it back” with WVU for his final season of collegiate eligibility in April. Mitchell’s plans to stay at West Virginia, added with the highly touted offseason additions, made the Mountaineer roster look impressive, at least on paper.

Before arriving at West Virginia, Mitchell previously played at Texas and UMass.

Should he transfer, Mitchell’s departure would create an opening on the West Virginia roster. Players who explore the transfer portal have the option to return to their team, if desired.

After Huggins’ resignation Saturday, a 30-day transfer window opened for all players on the WVU roster.

The university’s search for its next head men’s basketball coach is ongoing.