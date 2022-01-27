WVU hoops at Arkansas: Tip time, TV/stream info for Big 12/SEC Challenge

Gabe Osabuohien warms up before WVU takes on Baylor on Jan. 18, 2022. The Mountaineers fell to the fifth-ranked Bears 77-68 at the WVU Coliseum. (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Will WVU hoops find a way to snap out of its slump during its final nonconference game of the regular season?

The Mountaineers will get a break from their Big 12 grind Saturday when they travel to Arkansas for the first time in program history, but their opponent is no pushover.

Here’s everything you need to know about West Virginia’s ninth appearance in the Big 12/SEC Challenge:

West Virginia (13-6, 2-5 Big 12) at Arkansas (15-5, 5-3 SEC) game information

Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: Arkansas leads 1-0

Last meeting: Arkansas defeated WVU 71-64 in the championship game of the 2006 Old Spice Classic

WVU record in Big 12/SEC Challenge: 2-6

View the complete schedule for the Big 12/SEC Challenge here

Matchup preview

After three straight losses to ranked Big 12 teams, the Mountaineers had a chance to end their losing streak Wednesday at home against the struggling Oklahoma Sooners. Instead, WVU faltered once again, falling 72-62, as the skid reached four games.

Meanwhile, Arkansas is in completely different form. After dropping their first three SEC decisions, the Razorbacks have rebounded to win five in a row. Their streak includes a victory over nationally ranked LSU and a 64-55 triumph over Ole Miss in their most recent contest.

This particular matchup is one of intrigue for fifth-year WVU forward Gabe Osabuohien. He began his collegiate career at Arkansas before transferring to West Virginia. He then established himself as one of the top defensive players in college basketball.

But lately, Osabuohien has generated buzz with his offense. He set a new career high with 17 points in Wednesday’s loss to the Sooners. He also leads the Mountaineer roster in deflections and charges drawn.

Both squads also feature a pair of high-scoring guards. Taz Sherman leads WVU with 18.5 points per game, while the Razorbacks will look to counter with JD Notae, who averages 18.9 points per game.

Saturday’s showdown will mark West Virginia’s first game in the state of Arkansas. The Mountaineers have played at least one contest in 39 other states throughout program history.