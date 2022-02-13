Everything you need to know about the Mountaineers and the Wildcats

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia will look to get back into the win column on Monday, when the Mountaineers wrap up their two-game road swing against Kansas State.

While West Virginia is coming off a loss, the Wildcats managed to pick up a road victory on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the contest.

Iowa State at West Virginia game information

Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: West Virginia leads 14-8 since 1950

Last meeting: West Virginia 71, Kansas State 68 at the WVU Coliseum

Matchup preview

West Virginia (14-10, 3-8) arrives in Manhattan, Kansas aiming for a regular season-sweep of the Kansas State Wildcats. But the Mountaineers are also looking to get back on track.

West Virginia has lost eight of its last 10 games since defeating Bruce Weber’s squad in Morgantown on January 8. Sean McNeil scored a game-high 26 points on the strength of four 3-pointers. Taz Sherman added 14 points, and Kedrian Johnson chipped in 11, while Gabe Osabuohien grabbed 12 rebounds and took a pair of charges in the second half. The Mountaineers erased a 13-point halftime deficit in that game.

Kansas State (13-11, 5-7 Big 12) lost each of its first four games against conference opponents. But the Wildcats are 5-3 against the Big 12 since, including wins over Texas and Texas Tech. They have won three of their last four games. K-State leading scorer Nijel Pack scored 20 points, and knocked down six 3-pointers, in the previous meeting against WVU this season.

The Wildcats are currently sixth in the Big 12 standings, meaning they would earn a first-round bye if the Big 12 Championship tournament began today. West Virginia, on the other hand, is ninth in the Big 12, just half of a game above last-place Iowa State.

Tip off is set for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN 2.