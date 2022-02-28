The penultimate game of the regular season is coming up for WVU hoops.

The Mountaineers will get their rematch with Oklahoma Tuesday night on the road before returning home for their regular season finale. Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s tilt:

West Virginia (14-15, 3-13) at Oklahoma (15-14, 5-11) game information

Date: March 1, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: Oklahoma leads 15-9 since 2006

Last meeting: Oklahoma defeated WVU 72-62 at the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 26, 2022

Matchup preview

In what could be a teaser for the Big 12 Championship play-in game, the Mountaineers will meet the Sooners as they try to snap another losing streak. The Mountaineers have dropped six in a row and 13 of their last 14 dating back to mid-January.

WVU has been close to snapping that streak, though, and its last two setbacks have been served in heartbreaking fashion. The Mountaineers fell to Iowa State 84-81 Wednesday, and then followed that performance up with a one-point loss to Texas at home Saturday. They squandered late leads in both contests.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma is coming off its first victory in two weeks. The Sooners defeated rival Oklahoma State Saturday 66-62. Prior to that, OU had dropped four in a row against Big 12 opponents.

WVU guard Taz Sherman still ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring average with 18.3 points per game. Oklahoma’s leading scorer is Tanner Groves, who nets 12.1 points per game. A quartet of Sooners average 10 points or more per game this season, while only two Mountaineers — Sherman and fellow guard Sean McNeil — are in that category.

WVU is 2-7 all-time in Norman and has dropped five in a row in the series. It last defeated Oklahoma on the road in 2018.