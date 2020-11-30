WVU hoops climbs to No. 11 in latest AP poll

WVU Basketball

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, SD – NOVEMBER 26: Miles McBride #4 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives past Adrian Baldwin Jr. #1 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Richard Carlson/Inertia)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following a 3-0 start to the 2020-21 campaign, WVU men’s basketball has moved up four spots to No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25. 

The next opponent for the Mountaineers, Gonzaga, maintains a firm grip on the No. 1 spot in the poll. Big 12 foe Baylor is next at No. 2, followed by No. 3 Iowa, No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 5 Illinois. Duke sits just outside the top five at No. 6. 

Other Big 12 teams in the poll include No. 7 Kansas, which dropped one spot after a loss to Gonzaga. Texas and Texas Tech are tied in the ranking at No. 17.

Another upcoming opponent for the Mountaineers appears in this week’s poll: Richmond debuts at No. 19 after it shocked Kentucky Sunday, 76-64. 

West Virginia takes on Gonzaga Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET in the Jimmy V Classic.

